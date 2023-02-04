Royal Bank of Canada Raises International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target to $40.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered International Paper from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on International Paper from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.82.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $41.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Paper

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in International Paper by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,403,000 after purchasing an additional 218,754 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,274,000 after purchasing an additional 450,484 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 6,081,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,100 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in International Paper by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,963,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,987,000 after purchasing an additional 27,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,880,000 after buying an additional 69,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

