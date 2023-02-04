RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Reaches $23,454.69 on Exchanges

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 4th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $23,454.69 or 1.00115711 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $81.99 million and approximately $41,550.03 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,429.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.26 or 0.00423677 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00103532 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00014614 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.13 or 0.00738991 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.26 or 0.00594440 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00185241 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,496 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

