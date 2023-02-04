RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Trading Up 2.5% Over Last Week

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $23,493.42 or 0.99838974 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $82.12 million and approximately $61,302.13 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,531.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.63 or 0.00423382 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00104834 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00014596 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.58 or 0.00741889 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.53 or 0.00588725 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00185600 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,496 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,495.55418058 in circulation. The last known price of RSK Smart Bitcoin is 23,269.999342 USD and is down -1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $60,712.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rsk.co.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.