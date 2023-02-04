Safe Price Hits $13.60 on Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.60 or 0.00058094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Safe has traded 48.9% higher against the US dollar. Safe has a total market capitalization of $283.41 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00230702 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00102466 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00063356 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004339 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000433 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Safe

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 12.89029873 USD and is up 1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

