Saitama (SAITAMA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.64 Million

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 4th. Saitama has a market capitalization of $115.80 million and $1.64 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Saitama has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Saitama token can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Saitama

Saitama (CRYPTO:SAITAMA) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. Saitama’s official website is linktr.ee/wearesaitama. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Saitama

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,812,964,363 with 38,605,752,722 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00253476 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $1,451,413.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

