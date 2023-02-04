Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SALM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Salem Media Group from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on shares of Salem Media Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Salem Media Group Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ SALM opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70. Salem Media Group has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $37.29 million, a PE ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Trading of Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group ( NASDAQ:SALM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.86 million during the quarter. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SALM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 75.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 70,367 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 49,025 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.

