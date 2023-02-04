Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $123,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,338,169.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $123,177.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,715,338,169.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,405 shares of company stock valued at $23,388,530 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce Stock Down 2.1 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.03.

Shares of CRM opened at $171.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 610.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $222.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

