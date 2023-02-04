Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 153,130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 71,623 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $22,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 576.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total transaction of $123,177.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,338,169.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $123,177.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,338,169.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,405 shares of company stock worth $23,388,530. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock traded down $3.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,481,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,523,212. The firm has a market cap of $171.04 billion, a PE ratio of 610.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $222.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.03.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.