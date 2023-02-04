Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Trading 11.9% Higher After Earnings Beat

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 11.9% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $18.18 and last traded at $18.08. 979,853 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,277,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.16.

The specialty retailer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $957.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.74 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 72.24% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBH. DA Davidson cut their price target on Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBH. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 1,882.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

