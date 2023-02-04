Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 53.7% during the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 127,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after buying an additional 44,691 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,110,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 348.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,264,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,078,000 after acquiring an additional 982,346 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 9,005.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 143,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 141,924 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $46.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.24. The company has a market cap of $116.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sanofi has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $58.10.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($114.13) to €85.00 ($92.39) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

