Sapphire (SAPP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,935.35

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for $0.0232 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $20.94 million and approximately $1,935.35 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,680.51 or 0.07161612 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00091178 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00031124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00063470 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00010650 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00025248 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.