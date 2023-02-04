Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 493,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,364 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $11,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 150.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 163.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 73.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $62,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $25.30 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $30.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.19.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

