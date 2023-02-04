Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,299 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,329,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,617,000 after buying an additional 973,718 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,177,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,086,000 after buying an additional 44,804 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,063,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,237,000 after buying an additional 29,909 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 474,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,161,000 after buying an additional 7,943 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 385,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,383,000 after buying an additional 14,528 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $53.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.96. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $42.35 and a 1 year high of $55.01.

