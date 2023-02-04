Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s Largest Position

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 16.9% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC owned about 0.10% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $36,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $77.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.20. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $81.01.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.