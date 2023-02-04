Select Energy Services, Inc. (WTTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 6th

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th.

Select Energy Services has a dividend payout ratio of 13.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Select Energy Services to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

Select Energy Services Price Performance

Select Energy Services stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $956.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 2.00. Select Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Select Energy Services ( NYSE:WTTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Select Energy Services had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $375.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Select Energy Services will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Select Energy Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Select Energy Services

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTTR. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,948,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,271,000 after buying an additional 884,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,733,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after buying an additional 451,274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,179,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,250,000 after buying an additional 335,416 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 561,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 331,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Select Energy Services by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 581,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 240,727 shares in the last quarter. 58.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

See Also

