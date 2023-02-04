Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th.

Sensient Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years. Sensient Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 43.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Sensient Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $78.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.28 and its 200 day moving average is $75.68. Sensient Technologies has a 1 year low of $63.17 and a 1 year high of $89.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensient Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 232.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SXT. Sidoti raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sensient Technologies from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

Further Reading

