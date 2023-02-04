Severfield (LON:SFR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $57.99

Shares of Severfield plc (LON:SFR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.99 ($0.72) and traded as high as GBX 63.80 ($0.79). Severfield shares last traded at GBX 63.40 ($0.78), with a volume of 173,544 shares changing hands.

Severfield Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 62.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 58.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of £201.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,083.33.

Severfield Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. Severfield’s payout ratio is 51.67%.

Insider Activity

Severfield Company Profile

In related news, insider Mark Pegler acquired 23,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 64 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of £15,104 ($18,653.82).

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, and India. The company manufactures metal decking products; plate girder sections, rectangular and/or circular apertures, optimal section profiles, and intumescent coating products.

