Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) is Todd Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,489,489 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 18,544 shares during the period. Shell accounts for approximately 2.1% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $74,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,770,344 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,033,532,000 after buying an additional 515,019 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth about $677,739,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 17.8% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,773,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $270,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,001 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $549,346,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,275,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.30. 5,750,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,001,635. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Shell Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 17.51%.

SHEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.82) to GBX 2,950 ($36.43) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($34.10) to GBX 2,987 ($36.89) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,161.63.

Shell Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.