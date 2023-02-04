Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Position Boosted by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 166.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,235 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 67,568 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Shell by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,473 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 0.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 3.4% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in Shell by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,369 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $58.30 on Friday. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The company has a market cap of $209.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.51%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.82) to GBX 2,950 ($36.43) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($34.10) to GBX 2,987 ($36.89) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,161.63.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

