Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Lowered to $267.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $285.00 to $267.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SHW. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $254.53.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $241.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.64. The stock has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07. Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $288.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

