Shore Capital Reaffirms “Under Review” Rating for Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their under review rating on shares of Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Savannah Energy Price Performance
SAVE opened at GBX 26.25 ($0.32) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 25.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.25, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67. Savannah Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 21.70 ($0.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 40.90 ($0.51). The firm has a market cap of £342.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.53.
About Savannah Energy
