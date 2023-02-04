Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Siebert Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ SIEB opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. Siebert Financial has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $67.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.05 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.60.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siebert Financial
Siebert Financial Company Profile
Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.
