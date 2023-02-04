SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.81. SIFCO Industries shares last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 15,287 shares traded.

SIFCO Industries Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIFCO Industries

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SIFCO Industries stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.47% of SIFCO Industries as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

About SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

