SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.79), RTT News reports. SLM had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $542.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS.

SLM Price Performance

Shares of SLM stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.14. 4,913,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,894. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average is $16.09. SLM has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $20.75.

SLM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLM

SLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SLM from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stephens upped their price target on SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Compass Point cut SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SLM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of SLM by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in SLM by 1,958.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SLM by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in SLM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SLM during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

