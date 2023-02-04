SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -. SLM also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.50-2.70 EPS.

SLM Stock Performance

SLM stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.19. SLM has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.09.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $542.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.11 million. SLM had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SLM will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.88%.

SLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Compass Point cut SLM from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SLM from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SLM by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SLM during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SLM by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 38,282 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in SLM by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SLM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,541,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $101,733,000 after acquiring an additional 45,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Featured Stories

