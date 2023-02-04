SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SLM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SLM from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SLM from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

SLM Price Performance

SLM opened at $15.14 on Friday. SLM has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.19.

SLM Announces Dividend

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.79). SLM had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $542.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. SLM’s payout ratio is 25.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 40,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 35,220 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 196,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 16,370 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

