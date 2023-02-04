Smooth Love Potion Price Up 5.1% This Week (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Smooth Love Potion token can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a total market cap of $139.65 million and $27.23 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Smooth Love Potion’s genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,525,671,181 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,525,617,843 tokens. Smooth Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Smooth Love Potion is medium.com/@axieinfinity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smooth Love Potion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

