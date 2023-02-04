Solaris Resources (CVE:SLS) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Solaris Resources Inc. (CVE:SLS – Get Rating) traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$5.95 and last traded at C$6.15. 53,313 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 132,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.32.

Solaris Resources Trading Down 2.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.15.

Get Solaris Resources alerts:

Solaris Resources (CVE:SLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Solaris Resources Company Profile

SELLAS is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel cancer immunotherapeutics for a broad range of cancer indications. SELLAS’ lead product candidate, GPS, is licensed from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and targets the WT1 protein, which is present in an array of tumor types.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.