Solaris Resources (CVE:SLS) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Solaris Resources Inc. (CVE:SLS – Get Rating) traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$5.95 and last traded at C$6.15. 53,313 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 132,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.32.
Solaris Resources Trading Down 2.7 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.15.
Solaris Resources (CVE:SLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Solaris Resources Company Profile
