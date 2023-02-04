Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) is Trigran Investments Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,696,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,629,540 shares during the period. Sonos accounts for approximately 7.5% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Trigran Investments Inc. owned 3.69% of Sonos worth $65,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 6.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sonos by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 878.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 217,806 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Sonos to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $18.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98, a PEG ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.88. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $31.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.05.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $316.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.51 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

