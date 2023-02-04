Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 1,049 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 247,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 89,511 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 120,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 21,994 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.1% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 97,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $50.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

