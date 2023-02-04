Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Chairman Acquires $23,260.00 in Stock

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) Chairman Phillip Goldstein acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $23,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 19,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,460.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Special Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of SPE opened at $11.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.05. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $15.20.

Special Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.0867 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Special Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 8.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,733 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management bought a new position in Special Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Special Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at $145,000. 34.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

