Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Chairman Acquires $23,260.00 in Stock

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) Chairman Phillip Goldstein acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $23,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 19,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,460.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Special Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of SPE opened at $11.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.05. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $15.20.
Special Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.0867 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Special Opportunities Fund
Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
Featured Stories
