Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.95

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.95 and last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 370 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

Several brokerages have commented on SPMYY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 222 ($2.74) to GBX 204 ($2.52) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Spirent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average is $12.81.

Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business.

