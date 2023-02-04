Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

SPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.09.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $34.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50, a PEG ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.66. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.89.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 89.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

