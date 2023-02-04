Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Buys 130 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra Price Performance

Shares of PEN opened at $261.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of -318.31 and a beta of 0.50. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.86 and a 12-month high of $266.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $213.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.41 million. Analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Penumbra from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $212.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Penumbra from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Penumbra from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.21, for a total value of $1,271,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 440,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,020,687.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.21, for a total value of $1,271,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 440,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,020,687.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Don W. Kassing sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total transaction of $168,773.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,269.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,817 shares of company stock valued at $7,079,710. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.