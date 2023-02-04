Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,504 shares during the quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 28,796 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 235,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 40,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HONE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

HarborOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $683.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $15.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

HarborOne Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.