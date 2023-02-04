Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the quarter. Deckers Outdoor makes up approximately 1.7% of Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,136,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,655,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 199,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,281,000 after acquiring an additional 50,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

DECK opened at $414.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $399.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $212.93 and a twelve month high of $433.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.41 by $1.07. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DECK. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $390.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $444.85.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.36, for a total value of $752,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,992,403.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.36, for a total value of $752,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,992,403.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,661,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,321,567 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

