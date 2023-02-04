Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Has $969,000 Position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,128 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZTA. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Azenta during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Azenta by 165.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Azenta during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AZTA opened at $58.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.54. Azenta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.61 and a twelve month high of $93.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.79.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $137.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.01 million. Azenta had a net margin of 383.23% and a return on equity of 1.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Azenta from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Azenta from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Azenta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

