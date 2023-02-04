Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Sells 4,302 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,302 shares during the period. Repligen accounts for 1.1% of Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Repligen by 34.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 18.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 507.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,653,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Repligen Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on RGEN. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.14.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $192.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 66.52, a P/E/G ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.08. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $137.21 and a 52-week high of $262.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.01 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 20.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Profile

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration, Process Analytics, and Proteins. The Chromatography product includes a range of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.