STASIS EURO Price Reaches $1.09 on Exchanges (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $134.79 million and approximately $223,952.94 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One STASIS EURO token can now be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00004648 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO’s launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

