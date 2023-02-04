State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,839 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 8,170 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Ross Stores worth $33,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,657,768 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,487,464,000 after buying an additional 994,578 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,582,000 after acquiring an additional 137,952 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,702,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $962,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,174 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,039,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $424,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,323 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,604,949 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $275,338,000 after acquiring an additional 416,325 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Ross Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.25.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $115.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $122.44.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Further Reading

