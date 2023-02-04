State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 12,434 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,434 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Eversource Energy worth $34,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 571.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 293.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 25.9% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.50.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $80.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.63. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $70.54 and a one year high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.59%.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $157,538.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

