State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 14,154 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,154 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Simon Property Group worth $32,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 144,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Simon Property Group Profile

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $129.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $149.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.51 and its 200-day moving average is $110.30.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

