State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,300 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 270,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $36,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial set a $170.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.13.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

DLTR opened at $149.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.70 and a 200 day moving average of $150.25. The stock has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.76 and a 52-week high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.