Status (SNT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.58 Million

Status (SNT) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 4th. Over the last week, Status has traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $122.84 million and approximately $12.58 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.0311 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009949 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00049339 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029431 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00019214 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004188 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001382 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00225725 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,945,884,374 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,945,884,374.3508615 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.0309424 USD and is down -2.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $26,942,946.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.