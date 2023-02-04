Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives $6.23 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and sixteen have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.23.

SFIX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Stitch Fix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.30 to $4.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $5.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $582.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.19. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.58.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.72 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 62.71%. Research analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc engages in the provision of personalized shipments of apparel, shoes, and accessories. The firm also delivers personalization to clients through the pairing of data science and human judgment. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

