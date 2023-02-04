StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Price Performance

ARTW stock opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.51. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Art's-Way Manufacturing

Art's-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTW. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 44.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm machinery niche products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including: portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a crop production line that includes grain drill equipment, a line of hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, dump boxes and mergers, stalk shredders, a line of portable grain augers, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, a line of land maintenance equipment, moldboard plows, potato harvesters, and reels for combines and swathers.

