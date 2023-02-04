StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 8.5 %

Shares of BLCM opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.

