StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of Bio-Path stock opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. Bio-Path has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $4.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bio-Path will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPTH. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Path in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline includes Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

