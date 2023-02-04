StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

CPI Aerostructures Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVU opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. CPI Aerostructures has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.78 million, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.77.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.