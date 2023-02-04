StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
CPI Aerostructures Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CVU opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. CPI Aerostructures has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.78 million, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.77.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter.
CPI Aerostructures Company Profile
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CPI Aerostructures (CVU)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.