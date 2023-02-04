StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Leju (NYSE:LEJU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Leju Price Performance
Shares of Leju stock opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74. Leju has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $10.70.
Leju Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Leju (LEJU)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.